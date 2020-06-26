Huawei and Lewa Safaris Host First Virtual Marathon in Kenya

We have seen a lot of things go take the virtual route. Meetings, launch events, birthday parties and even weddings. Now there’s another event changing its tactics. On Saturday 27th June, Huawei Kenya, in partnership with Lewa Safari, will host Kenya’s first virtual marathon. With the global pandemic putting a halt on mass gatherings, the two organizations have come together to take up this challenge.

Huawei Virtual Marathon

The pleasantries of a regular marathon have been put aside for this event. There will be no stopwatch, no timesheet and no spectators. As a participant, all you need to do is run or walk either 5km, 10km or 21km in your estate, street, local park or treadmill. Putting up this effort will help join forces with others to raise awareness of the work done by the essential workers.

The 2020 Virtual Safari marathon is not happening in Kenya alone though. It currently has over 1000 registered participants from over 70 cities, representing 20 countries already.

The #preparingfortomorrow campaign is in recognition of impacts the marathon has on wildlife, communities and the tourism economy. The campaign has no entry fee but they do suggest that you donate at least KES 1,000 to help the marathon beneficiaries.

As a side note, Nyashinski has contributed his hit single, Marathon Runner, as the theme song for the event. Maybe you could play that song as you take your run. To register, click on this link.