5 Ways to Earn Money With Your Mobile Device

How much time do you spend on your mobile phone? If you’re anything like me, pretty much any spare moment is spent flicking through apps, checking messages and emails, and updating social media.

On a lunch break, in the bathroom, on the bus or train, we are glued to our smartphones and tablets, and generous data packages and widespread wifi internet mean we can be connected almost all of the time.

Now imagine that you could monetize all that idle time. Believe it or not, it is possible to make money using your phone, in a variety of different ways. And as the world shifts towards a technology-driven marketplace of ideas, remote working is becoming the norm. Let’s take a look at how you can make some extra cash, or even forge a full-blown career just using your mobile device.

Investment Apps

There was a time when the idea of playing with stock market shares and investments seemed impossible for those without banking or trading experience. Now, thanks to mobile apps, creating an investment portfolio is simple, easy to set up, and doesn’t need much capital to get started.

If you don’t have much experience, apps like Acorns and Stash are great for beginners. Acorns can be linked to your debit or credit card, and sweeps through your purchases, rounding up each to the nearest dollar. It then invests the difference, meaning that you are literally putting your pocket change into the market, using just your mobile device.

As you progress with your investments you’ll learn the ropes, so when you come to invest larger sums you will be better placed to make a good return.

Gaming

Playing games is great fun, but it can also earn you some cash. From really simple ideas such as Lucktastic – an app offering daily scratch cards that are free to play and can get you cash rewards, to options for more serious gamers to test and review various games such as Banantic.

This app also offers you the chance to complete surveys and earn points that can be exchanged for different rewards such as Amazon gift vouchers. For those who feel lucky, you are absolutely spoiled for choice by thousands of real money online casinos, featuring classic games such as blackjack, poker, baccarat, and of course, slot machines.

Online casinos often feature promotions and bonuses for signing up and for repeat business, so check what offers are available as you browse. And of course, every casino will have its own app, so you can win money on your smartphone or tablet.

Cashback

Like to shop? You might be surprised to find that you can make money as you spend, with numerous cashback applications on your mobile phone. Probably the most prevalent of these apps is Ibotta, which allows you to cash out via PayPal once you earn over $5.

Whether you spend your money on clothes, electronics, sports equipment, or just groceries, by scanning receipts and amassing points with participating retailers, you will become liable for vouchers or real money rewards. It is worth taking a close look at what kinds of rewards and promotions are to your liking, as well as choosing the right app for your shopping habits.

And while some of the apps out there require you to actually visit real brick and mortar stores, many can be used when you shop online, meaning you can reap the rewards without having to do anything but use your mobile device!

Photography

With the quality of smartphone cameras increasing all the time, it’s possible to take great, pro-looking shots and even do advanced editing. This means that many people have a treasure trove of great pictures at their fingertips – and there is money to be made.

Whether you choose to license your photos with Getty Images or a similar agency or install an app such as Foap to upload and sell your content, you could become a professional (ish) photographer! Foap pays $5 every time a user purchases one of your pictures, and you can cash out via PayPal.

Deliveries

If you have some time on your hands and want a bit of extra cash, why not make some deliveries? Apps such as Postmates set you up as an ad hoc delivery driver, taking orders of food, groceries, alcohol, and more wherever they are needed. You can cash out whenever you want, otherwise, it defaults to pay you weekly for your efforts.

These are just a few of the countless ways you can make money using your mobile device. But remember to be diligent when you are checking out other options – not everything is legit.