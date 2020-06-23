Web Culture

Android Users React To iOS 14 on Twitter

Anfernee Onamu
Image Courtesy Wallpaper Access
Yesterday Apple launched a whole range of updates to their devices at the WWDC. Despite many Apple users feeling like the new age is upon them with the new iOS 14,  the updates had Android Users on Twitter like… Hold up… wait a minute… Isn’t that…

In this tweet below, we can see all the new features Apple has introduced to iOS 14. This includes customizable widgets, an app gallery picture in picture mode, and now neither Siri nor incoming calls take the entirety of the screen.

However, to many Android users, especially Windows fanatics, the updates look quite familiar.

Apple has been known to take their time with updates people want. For example when it came down to group notifications. Android had already had this feature for a while before it was considered on iOS.

Now it seems like they’ve done it again with these new features and updates.

What do you think?

However, Android users are not the only ones ‘complaining’. According to the list, Apple will be giving this feature to the iPhone 6s users and up. Some iPhone 6 users are not happy about this…

For now, we have to wait and see how it will work. If you can’t wait though, there’s a developers program. Here you can get the beta version and test it out before it comes to all users in July. It costs about KES 10,000 to join so… that’s really up to you.

