Android Users React To iOS 14 on Twitter

Yesterday Apple launched a whole range of updates to their devices at the WWDC. Despite many Apple users feeling like the new age is upon them with the new iOS 14, the updates had Android Users on Twitter like… Hold up… wait a minute… Isn’t that…

Android Users React To iOS 14

In this tweet below, we can see all the new features Apple has introduced to iOS 14. This includes customizable widgets, an app gallery picture in picture mode, and now neither Siri nor incoming calls take the entirety of the screen.

iOS 14 😍 lets you use you phone with an incoming call still many more great features #WWDC 2020 pic.twitter.com/LEnvHFgook — ïPLÜG ŃG (@iPLUGNG) June 22, 2020

However, to many Android users, especially Windows fanatics, the updates look quite familiar.

Apple has been known to take their time with updates people want. For example when it came down to group notifications. Android had already had this feature for a while before it was considered on iOS.

Apple releasing all same old features of Android OS in IOS with new name every year 🤦#iOS14 pic.twitter.com/OS8RPmZAdh — Rizwan Zaidi (@zaidiRizwan23) June 23, 2020

Now it seems like they’ve done it again with these new features and updates.

just updated my phone to iOS14… idk how i feel about it pic.twitter.com/PmtPvCSA0P — yeontan hater (@vmoning) June 22, 2020

What do you think?

Android watching people going crazy over Apple rehashing its features.. #iOS14 #WWDC2020 pic.twitter.com/51cqdVAoSj — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 22, 2020

However, Android users are not the only ones ‘complaining’. According to the list, Apple will be giving this feature to the iPhone 6s users and up. Some iPhone 6 users are not happy about this…

When you just bought iphone 6 and they are ready to release IOS 14:#iOS14 pic.twitter.com/suDzDB20St — Millionaire BusinessMan 🇨🇦 (@tboss_guy) June 23, 2020

For now, we have to wait and see how it will work. If you can’t wait though, there’s a developers program. Here you can get the beta version and test it out before it comes to all users in July. It costs about KES 10,000 to join so… that’s really up to you.