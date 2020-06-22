Safaricom PLC has now partnered with Radio Africa Group and Mediamax in a bid to let Kenyans access digital newspapers for only KES 10 per issue right from their smart devices. This comes about a month after the telco firm teamed up with Nation Media and Standard Group for the supply of Daily Nation and The Standard digital copies at KES 20 per copy.

Like these, you will be able to easily pay for The Star and People Daily newspapers through your airtime and read them on the go. You then won’t have to worry about the long process of M-PESA payments.

Speaking on the new deal, Safaricom’s CEO, Peter Ndegwa, said, “Kenyans like to be in the know, and we are using technology to provide them access to news at their fingertips through the digital newspapers. We are continuously working with partners to enrich the portal with more publications so that we have something for everyone.”

Mediamax and Radio Africa Group also noted that this new partnership is set to not only give Kenyans access to news at an affordable price but also make the reach more extensive now that it’s just readily available on smartphones.

This now makes the Safaricom portal able to provide up to six publications thanks to the deals with four media companies.

How it Works

The KES 10 price per newspaper includes data usage. This means you will not use your bundles when reading through each paper. Also, no registration or signup will be necessary Safaricom will also not request you to download and install any application for this.

ONLINE

You can access this by:

Visiting Safaricom.com Selecting the “Discover” option Followed by “Newspapers”.

From here, a customer will see newspapers available for purchase. This is one time you will need to have your data on when accessing the portal.

OFFLINE

According to Safaricom, you can: