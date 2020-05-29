Safaricom Subscribers To Buy Digital Newspapers Using Airtime

All Safaricom Customers can access the Digital Newspaper for KES 20 per day for the next two months.

Safaricom has partnered with media houses in Kenya to let you buy digital newspapers right from your smartphone for KES 20 per issue.

Safaricom 20 Bob Digital Newspapers

SafaricomPLC notes that this 20bob will be deducted from your airtime. This means you will be able to buy newspapers daily and read them on the go without having to worry about buying from M-Pesa. Orlando Lyomu, CEO, The Standard Group had this to say.

“We are pleased to be part of this initiative. It is a demonstration of our commitment to fuse journalistic creativity with digital innovation in a collaborative venture. We hope it will bring value to our esteemed readers and give customers easy access to our newspapers during the pandemic.”

Nation Media notes that their partnership with Safaricom will provide their publications at very affordable rates to customers. Peter Ndegwa, the CEO, Safaricom notes that they are glad to partner with media houses to digitise the newspaper channel and make them available on the smartphones.

How Will This Work?

The KES 20 price per newspaper includes data usage. This means you will not use your bundles when reading through each paper. Also, no registration or signup will be necessary Safaricom will also not request you to download and install any application for this.

How Can You Get This Service?

Online

You can access this

Visiting Safaricom.com Selecting the “Discover” option Followed by “Newspapers”.

From here, a customer will see newspapers available for purchase. This is one time you will need to have your data on when accessing the portal.

Offline

According to Safaricom, you can:

Dial *550# to purchase the newspapers. Purchased publications will appear under “My Newspaper” tab for 7 days after purchase.

Newspapers currently available from the Standard Group include

The Standard

Saturday Standard

Sunday Standard

The Nairobian

Nation Media Group will have:

Daily Nation

Saturday Nation

Sunday Nation

The Business Daily

Safaricom’s want its customers to conveniently access the newspapers even as they limit their movement.