Vivo Prepares To Launch New Flagship Phone in Kenya

Vivo Smartphone is looking to add on to its portfolio of smartphones in the Kenyan market with the new Vivo V19. The smartphone launched internationally early in April this year and is now set to be the first unit from the company with a dual hole-punch camera in Kenya.

The V19 will also be an addition to the V-series and a successor to the V17 Pro smartphone that launched last year in the country.

The phone packs a huge 4500mAh battery that one can juice up via the USB-C port. The source then powers the handset’s 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Users will also be lucky enough to get an in-display fingerprint, a feature that has mostly been implemented in flagship phones alone. For that kind of display, the battery capacity would be enough as a daily driver.

The design is complemented by rounded edges although you should not expect a high-grade back cover. Speaking of the back, the rear camera module carries four lenses. They consist of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. According to Vivo, the depth camera also pack Bokeh effects.

On the other hand, the front module features 32MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. That is something you do not get every day for sure.

“Vivo is committed to innovating with the consumer in mind, and V19 reflects our deep understanding of consumers’ needs. With industry-leading selfie technology, a beautiful design, and strong performance, V19 is perfect for young consumers who care about the camera and entertainment features,” said Arthur Xian, Vivo Smartphone Kenya CEO.

The price has not been revealed yet although we should expect it on June 24th when the phone will be launching in Kenya. However, the phone did launch in India at around KES 40,000 (₹ 27,990) so it would be fair for it to revolve around that area here as well.