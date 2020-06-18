FedEx Express Makes Move to East Africa With New Shop in Kenya

American multinational delivery services company, FedEx Express, has revealed its plans to expand to East Africa by setting up a shop in Nairobi.

Kenyans will now be able to access the company’s customer service, sales, and account management services directly. This will be possible through FedEx’s new offices set up in the country.

It is clear that the importation of goods into the country is not an easy affair since it requires third parties. Luckily, local businesses and individuals will now be able to easily connect with over 220 markets globally, thanks to the transporter’s extensive international coverage.

The company announced its plans to tap into the region’s growing middle class and developing African markets, with Kenya as the heart of it all.

“We see great potential for East Africa. With a rising middle-class and the growing integration of Africa’s markets, Kenya remains poised for future growth,” said Jack Muhs, regional president of the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA) region at FedEx Express.

At the moment, the company is waiting to get back to normal operations after everything was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, FedEx has clarified that it is looking to begin delivering medical supplies across the region.

“The safety of our team members and customers remains our top priority. As an essential-service provider, FedEx is committed to delivering critical supplies to healthcare providers and communities in need, as Kenya and countries around the world respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jack Muhs added.

Hopefully, this new venture by FedEx Express will open up a gateway for other international companies to come into the Kenyan market. As much as local e-commerce has been growing steadily, it wouldn’t be too bad to see the likes of Amazon expand to the country as well.