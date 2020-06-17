IT is one of the most dynamic fields in the world and hence exciting to work in. There are frequent inventions and innovations in tech and this calls for advanced approaches when handling IT services and issues. As such, many IT organizations have put up measures to ensure that they capture the most current tech when providing services to clients. One such company is CompTIA, one of the most recognized vendors of prestigious IT certifications and their related exams.

This certification program includes various badges available for entry-level to expert-level applicants. These credentials fall into four groups: Core, Infrastructure, CyberSecurity, and Additional Professional. This article reviews all the details about one of the core credentials, the CompTIA Network+, and the assessment needed to earn it, N10-007 by code. Keep scrolling to find out more.

CompTIA Network+ Credential

The CompTIA Network+ badge is a vendor-neutral core certification ideal for entry-level IT specialists with a networking experience of at least 9 to 12 months. It validates the applicant's skills and competency in relation to configuring, managing, and troubleshooting networks. For you to possess this badge, you have to pass the N10-007 exam.

Details of N10-007 Exam

There are no prerequisites to scheduling this test, however, having the CompTIA A+ badge and a minimum of networking experience of 9 months is advised by the vendor. This test is offered in English, Japanese, and German, and will cost you $329. It contains a maximum of 90 multiple-choice, drag and drop, and performance-based questions that have to be answered within 90 minutes. Acing N10-007 exam implies having a score of 720 points out of the possible 900. This CompTIA exam covers five major domains of knowledge. These include but not limited to:

Networking Concepts – This topic evaluates your knowledge of a variety of networking concepts and dealing with them suitably. Network security – This domain examines your knowledge of wired and wireless networks in relation to physical security, attacks, and procedures that can be put in place to secure the networks. Infrastructure – This unit entails determining and implementing the most effective cabling, device, and storage mechanisms. Network troubleshooting and tools – This section deals with determining the most appropriate troubleshooting procedures and tools to ensure reliable connectivity and performance. Network operations – This involves knowledge of the best practices for determining policies, managing networks in addition to ensuring business continuity.

To address the current networking techniques, the N10-007 assessment has been reorganized and updated and as such expanded its objectives to include some domains such as:

Newer and modern hardware and virtualization proficiencies.

Fundamental cloud computing methodologies and service models.

Critical security considerations to prevent network vulnerability to threats and attacks.

Inclusion of topics from which students can acquire knowledge to make networks more resilient.

So far we have looked in detail at the major topics examined in the CompTIA N10-007 assessment. Now lets us look at how you can register and schedule for this exam.

N10-007 Assessment Registration

The registration for N10-007 test is provided under two options:

Online testing by Pearson VUE

This option allows you to take the exam remotely, i.e. anywhere and anytime. For this to be efficient, you have to be in a private distraction-free environment with a strong and reliable internet connection. Besides, if you would like to schedule the online exam, then you should use a stable device that fulfills minimum system requirements, including having a webcam.

Testing centers by Pearson VUE

This alternative involves taking the exam offline. For this to work, you need a Pearson VUE testing account from which you will be able to search for a testing center near you. Once you register and schedule your assessment, you have to go to the testing center to sit for the exam in person. This option is appropriate for individuals with no reliable internet connection, for those who have no access to a quiet environment, and those who have language barrier limitations.

To avoid any issues during registration and taking the exam, be sure to review the CompTIA testing policies, candidate agreement, and Pearson VUE Candidate Rules Agreement.

Why Get CompTIA Network+ Certified?

From all the information mentioned above, you can see that earning the CompTIA Network+ badge does not come easy, because it is costly and requires a lot of preparation for you to pass the test. If you are wondering if it is worth it, then the answer is yes as earning this certification comes with many benefits such as:

Many people have attested that the Network+ certification gives young specialists going to IT all the tools needed to survive when they are just starting.

The CompTIA Network+ badge is vendor-neutral hence possessing it gives you a free pass to work in any organization irrespective of the vendor of the used products and services.

This credential gets you at the top of the list when potential employers are hiring employees or making promotion decisions.

Earning this CompTIA badge implies that you possess the appropriate skills needed to perform networking roles, which increases work efficiency.

With this certification come better career growth opportunities, improved perks, increased salary, and improved living standards. For instance, an annual income of a CompTIA Network+ certified specialist is $65k as PayScale.com reveals.

Having the Network+ is a gate pass to joining a professional community from where you can interact, share study materials, and become an instructor or find a mentor. All these advantages boost your career immensely.

Conclusion

Whether you are looking to launch or boost your IT career, earning a certification is a step in the right direction. The vendor has made it worth your while by ensuring that the CompTIA N10-007 assessment needed to acquire the CompTIA Network+ badge is frequently updated to reflect modern technologies. Possessing this Network+ certification also gives way to earning higher-level credentials that can boost your career further. Take a step today towards earning the Network+ badge and enjoy the benefits it can get you later in the future. Good luck!