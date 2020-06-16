Today on Twitter, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) opened its transfer window. This is a window where all those who want to transfer from one institution to another can apply. If you want to transfer from one university to another, the KUCCPS is giving you a chance to do so.

The inter-transfer window will be opened for a couple of days and is open only for 2019 students. Candidates who wish to transfer will be required to pay a non-refundable amount of 1000 shillings. You should also be able to give a reason as to why they want to transfer from one institution to another.

How To Apply For A KUCCPS University Transfer

KUCCPS usually gives candidates the chance to transfer from one university to another. For one reason or another, you may not be comfortable with the university they have chosen for you. This is your chance to make amendments to your university choices.

To make the amendments, log in to your portal and click on the “Transfers” tab in the primary menu bar. Then read the transfer guidelines on the Transfer Dashboard and go to Transfer Applications. You will be required to enter the program code for your course at the university you want to transfer to. For instance, if you want to transfer from Bachelor of Education Science Moi University to Bachelor of Education Science UON, you will have to enter the code for B.ED UON The codes are in the Programmes section of the KUCCPS portal. KUCCPS charges Ksh 1,000 for the inter-institution transfer.

Note, this is only for switching from one university to another and not changing courses within the same university.