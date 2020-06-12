Ministry of Health Partners with Facebook to Initiate Blood Donation Campaign

The Ministry of Health has today noted that there is a shortage of blood in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has had a total of 3305 positive cases since the pandemic began. With that, the Ministry has initiated a Facebook blood donation campaign to help get more blood to those who need it.

Facebook Blood Donation

People are now forced to stay home and this causes difficulties for hospitals and other medical facilities to collect donations. To help with this campaign, the Ministry is partnering with Facebook to ease the collection of blood.

Facebook notes that the blood donation feature helps people know where there are shortages and where they can safely donate blood.

You can sign up to be a blood donor on Facebook by going to Blood Donations in the About section of their profile. When blood donation centres need donors, they can request donations and send notifications to those nearby. Then, you will be able to see requests and opportunities to donate on Blood Donations on Facebook.

The registration is as easy following the link above and hitting sign up.

The service has been in operation for a while now in many diffrent countries. Facebook is now rolling out the feature to other countries including Kenya, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Senegal, and South Africa.

Another way you can find out where to donate blood is through the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service website.

Here can locate donation centres around you and find the necessary contacts. The government urges everyone to try and volunteer for blood donation in the coming weeks. Kenya currently reports 72 recoveries taking the tally to 1,164.