Other than the placement list, the Kenya University and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has the admission letters ready for the various students across the country.

One should note that universities don’t send admission letters to students personally. All students who were successfully placed in various universities can download their letters conveniently from respective websites.

All they will need to do is log in to the portals and ey in their details including the registration number and KCSE index number so as to download the letters on the next screens that pop up.

University of Nairobi- https://smis.uonbi.ac.ke/

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology– https://admission.jkuat.ac.ke/

Moi University– https://www.mu.ac.ke/index.php/resources/announcements/311-admission-letters-2018-2019-academic-year

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology– http://admission.mmust.ac.ke/

University of Eldoret– http://www.uoeld.ac.ke/system/kuucps/uoeletters/

Maasai Mara University– http://mmarau.ac.ke/admission/

South Eastern Kenya University– http://seku.ac.ke/admissions/seku-admission-letters-download

Laikipia University– https://www.laikipia.ac.ke/Admissions

Pwani University– https://www.laikipia.ac.ke/Admissions

Karatina University– http://ict.karu.ac.ke/admissions/2018-19-admission-letter/

Chuka University– https://portal.chuka.ac.ke/Admission.aspx

University of Kabianga– http://kabianga.ac.ke/main/sites/default/files/downloads/admission_letter_download_instructions.pdf

Kisii University– http://admission.kisiiuniversity.ac.ke/

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology– https://jooust.ac.ke/admission/

Embu University– http://embuadmissionletters.moshkags.com/

Zetech University– https://www.zetech.ac.ke/

The Technical University of Kenya– http://admissions.tukenya.ac.ke/

Meru University– https://admission.must.ac.ke/

Last year saw an all-time high 689,007 candidates take the KCSE examination as 125,463 attained the minimum grade of C+ to qualify for the placement.

The rest (563,544) were then eligible for TVET programs at Diploma, Craft Certificate, and Artisan Certificate levels. Universities across the country announced 145,129 vacancies for government-sponsored students. Surprisingly, 2,632 candidates who attained C and above chose to go for diploma programs rather than the degree courses.

Interestingly, 54% of the 122,831 applicants to degree courses will be joining Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses. The rest have been placed to Arts and Humanities.