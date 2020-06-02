The Ministry of Education announced today that 2019 KCSE candidates can now check the universities and colleges that they will be joining later this year. The portal has now been made official by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS), a government body tasked with coordinating college placements in the country.

The news comes at a time when all learning institutions were forced to close their premises in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Last year saw an all-time high 689,007 candidates take the KCSE examination as 125,463 attained the minimum grade of C+ to qualify for the placement.

The rest (563,544) were then eligible for TVET programs at Diploma, Craft Certificate, and Artisan Certificate levels. Universities across the country announced 145,129 vacancies for government-sponsored students. Surprisingly, 2,632 candidates who attained C and above chose to go for diploma programs rather than the degree courses.

The ministry has then informed the qualified students that they can access their placement details on KUCCPS website. To log in, the portal will ask for your particulars which include the KCSE index number, the year you took your exam and your password. A short message (SMS) service has also been promised to go active as soon as possible.

Interestingly, 54% of the 122,831 applicants to degree courses will be joining Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses. The rest have been placed to Arts and Humanities.

So, it is now time to wake that young sibling and tell them to check on the institution that they will be spending the next four years (or even more) in.