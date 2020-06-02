Samsung Access Program Gives You The Galaxy S20 For KES 4,000

Samsung Mobile has announced a new subscription service that essentially gives customers access to the company’s flagship phones for a small fee every month.

The subscription service dubbed Samsung Access For Mobile lets customers grab any of the Galaxy S20 smartphones for as low $37 (KES 4,000) payable every month. The service also bundles Samsung Premium Care which gives extended warranty and free repairs for both mechanical and accidental damages to the phone, a Microsoft 365 subscription which gives access to Skype and Office for up to 5 devices and 1TB OneDrive cloud storage.

Customers who opt-in for the Samsung Access subscription for Mobile service, will have the choice to pick either a Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ or the S20 Ultra. The S20 will cost you $37 every month, S20+ $42 and the S20 Ultra $48 monthly.

Since it is a Subscription service, you will now own the device but rather it would act like a renewable lease. Customers can choose to upgrade to a new Galaxy smartphone every nine months or earlier for an access fee of $100 as long as the phone is in a good working condition.

Those who wish to cancel, they can do so for free after the first three months of their subscription but if they choose to do it earlier, they will have to part with $100 as well. In both instances, customers have to return the device to Samsung.

Interestingly, this kind of Subscription service has been around for Samsung TVs and rival company Apple also has a similar program for their iPhones.

Unfortunately, the Samsung Access program is not yet available in Kenya but we do hope that it eventually launches here.