Here Are The Latest Smartphones You Can Get in Kenya (June)

Companies that hold a place in the Kenyan market still continue to try and get to some degree of normality by launching some of their latest smartphones in the country. From the latest bunch across brands, one thing that has been clear is that devices in the mid-price range have proven to take over in the last month with some pretty decent deals. A couple of budget phones are also still taking stock in Kenyan stores with more expected to launch later on. So here are a couple of the latest smartphones you can acquire in various stores around the country.

Infinix Hot 9 Play- KES 13,000

Software: Android 10 , XOS 6.0

Processor: MediaTek Helio A25

Display: 6.6 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio

Memory/Storage: 2GB/32GB

Rear Camera: 13MP+2MP+AI Lens

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Port: micro USB, headphone jack

Infinix Hot 9- KES 14,000

Software: Android 10, XOS 6.0

Processor: MediaTek Helio A25

Display: 6.6 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio

Memory/Storage: 2GB/32GB

Rear Camera: 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI Lens

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Port: micro USB, headphone jack

OPPO A92- KES 30,000

Software: Android 10, ColorOS 7.1

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Display: 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 20:9 ratio

Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Port: USB Type-C, headphone jack

Huawei Nova 7i– KES 30,000

Software: Android 10, EMUI 10, no Google Play Services

Processor: Kirin 810

Display: 6.4 inches, 1080 x 2310 pixels

Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 4200mAh

Port: USB Type C, headphone jack

OPPO Reno 3– KES 40,000

Software: Android 10

Processor: MediaTek Helio P90

Display: 6.4″ AMOLED 1080 x 2400 pixels

Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 48MP+13MP+8MP+2MP

Front Camera: 44MP

Battery: 4025mAh

Charging port: Micro USB

iPhone SE 2020– KES 64,000

Software: iOS 13

Processor: Apple A13 Bionic

Display: 4.7 inches, 750 x 1334 pixels, 16:9 ratio

Memory/Storage: 3GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 12MP

Front Camera: 7MP

Battery: 1821mAh, wireless charging

Port: Lightning port