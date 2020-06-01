Here Are The Latest Smartphones You Can Get in Kenya (June)

Companies that hold a place in the Kenyan market still continue to try and get to some degree of normality by launching some of their latest smartphones in the country. From the latest bunch across brands, one thing that has been clear is that devices in the mid-price range have proven to take over in the last month with some pretty decent deals. A couple of budget phones are also still taking stock in Kenyan stores with more expected to launch later on. So here are a couple of the latest smartphones you can acquire in various stores around the country.
Infinix Hot 9 Play- KES 13,000
Software: Android 10 , XOS 6.0
Processor: MediaTek Helio A25
Display: 6.6 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio
Memory/Storage: 2GB/32GB
Rear Camera: 13MP+2MP+AI Lens
Front Camera: 8MP
Battery: 6000mAh
Port: micro USB, headphone jack
Infinix Hot 9- KES 14,000
Software: Android 10, XOS 6.0
Processor: MediaTek Helio A25
Display: 6.6 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio
Memory/Storage: 2GB/32GB
Rear Camera: 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI Lens
Front Camera: 8MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Port: micro USB, headphone jack
OPPO A92- KES 30,000
Software: Android 10, ColorOS 7.1
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Display: 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 20:9 ratio
Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP
Front Camera: 16MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Port: USB Type-C, headphone jack
Huawei Nova 7i– KES 30,000
Software: Android 10, EMUI 10, no Google Play Services
Processor: Kirin 810
Display: 6.4 inches, 1080 x 2310 pixels
Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP
Front Camera: 16MP
Battery: 4200mAh
Port: USB Type C, headphone jack
OPPO Reno 3– KES 40,000
Software: Android 10
Processor: MediaTek Helio P90
Display: 6.4″ AMOLED 1080 x 2400 pixels
Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 48MP+13MP+8MP+2MP
Front Camera: 44MP
Battery: 4025mAh
Charging port: Micro USB
iPhone SE 2020– KES 64,000
Software: iOS 13
Processor: Apple A13 Bionic
Display: 4.7 inches, 750 x 1334 pixels, 16:9 ratio
Memory/Storage: 3GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 12MP
Front Camera: 7MP
Battery: 1821mAh, wireless charging
Port: Lightning port
