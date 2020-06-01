Facebook Partners With Red Cross To Host Live African Concert

The International Red Cross has made a partnership with Facebook and the Red Crescent Movement to launch #AfricaTogether digital campaign, calling the whole continent for more action and vigilance against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Africa currently accounts for over 140,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus as a number of countries seek to ease up on restriction measures that have lasted for months. #AfricaTogether will consist of a two-day festival on June 4th and 5th with performances from various African musicians. This will be alongside information presented by COVID-19 first responders and fact-checkers from across the continent.

The festival will feature several artists like Aramide, Ayo, Femi Kuti, Ferre Gola, Salatiel, Serge Beynaud, Patoranking, Youssou N’dour among many more. Targetting Facebook users across 48 countries, the event will be streamed live and hosted by Nigerian comedian and actor Basketmouth. Users will be able to view the live event by tuning in to the Facebook Africa page as well as Red Cross and Red Crescent Facebook pages.

Mamadou Sow, a long-serving member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement commented on the campaign saying, “The Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis in that it can affect us all, and ignores borders, ethnicities, and religions. African communities so far have responded quickly, but the risk remains very real. If we all do our part, we will beat Covid-19. Music is a powerful uniting force and we hope that the #AfricaTogether festival will bring renewed hope and action against this dangerous disease.”

The festival is just one of the many ways that Facebook is planning to promote the campaign with Red Cross in a bid to continue fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and spread the right information.