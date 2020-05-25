Samsung Galaxy M11 Launches in Kenya With 5000mAh Battery

Samsung has today introduced the recently released Galaxy M11 into the Kenyan market and launched it for sale. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is an addition to the M-series portfolio in the country that is already selling in various stores at a KES 18,000 starting price. The main highlight of this handset would obviously be the huge 5,000 mAh battery, which is unlike Samsung especially for a phone in this price range.

Other than that comes a 6.4-inch HD+ LCD display with a 19.5:9 ratio. On the panel sits an 8MP hole-punch selfie camera that also shoots video at 1080p.

On the back lays a triple camera array consisting of a 13MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP Bokeh lens. The system comes powered by an Octa-core 1.8GHz CPU alongside 3GB of memory. Users also have up to 64GB of internal storage for all their files.

The 5,000 mAh is the filed up via a USB-C port that supports up to 15W of charging. The phone is currently in all Samsung stores around the country for anyone that might need it.

The Galaxy M11 comes among the first to be launched in the country by the South Korean giant since the flagship S20 series. Of course, it is a good sign that the company seeks to resume normal operations alongside a number of its rivals like Huawei, OPPO, TECNO and Infinix.

What is anticipated the most though is the Note 20 lineup expected to launch later this year as rumours and leaks continue to surface every now and then.