Netflix To Cancel Subscriptions If You Don’t Use Your Account For A While

Netflix has now made it clear that it will be cancelling subscriptions for accounts that stay inactive for too long. Beginning this week, the film streaming platform, it will be inquiring members who have not used their accounts for a year if they want to keep paying for the streaming service. Any lack of response to such messages will then be followed by an automatic cancellation of their subscription.

The streaming service currently holds over 183 million paid memberships across the world so it is pretty clear that this isn’t going to financially affect Netflix in the least. Announcing this action on Thursday, Netflix’s director of product innovation, Eddy Wu, noted that “these inactive accounts represent less than half of one percent of our overall member base, only a few hundred thousand.”

“We’re asking everyone who has not watched anything on Netflix for a year since they joined to confirm they want to keep their membership,” Wu added. “And we’ll do the same for anyone who has stopped watching for more than two years.”

These reminders will be sent to subscribers via e-mail and in-app notifications making sure that they know what they’re up against. However, Netflix will hold onto the accounts and all its details, giving users an additional 10 months if they choose to return.

This move is certain to earn some goodwill with existing and potential subscribers and help in the ongoing streaming wars. In Kenya, the platform competes hugely with Showmax with others like Amazon Prime Video still struggling to find some space in the market.