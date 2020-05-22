Steer Clear of This N-Pesa Scam Doing Rounds on WhatsApp

Pyramid schemes have been a tribulation in our country, all the way from GNLD to World Ventures. They are all the same, stealing time and money from Kenyans in despair. This N-Pesa pyramid scheme is no different.

Join us today and start your journey towards becoming a self-made millionaire through the simplest, cheapest but the most lucrative of ways.

Words like these are what capture the desperate hearts of many Kenyans. The site has also made it very easy to join the scheme to seemingly try and get as many users hooked as possible. It may seem legit at first glance, but there is always a catch if you look deep enough.

N-PESA Pyramid Scheme Explained

A pyramid scheme is a business model that recruits members via a promise of payments or services for enrolling others into the scheme, rather than supplying investments or sale of products. So in this case, it classifies for this type of scheme.

Simply put, for each person you get to join the platform, you get KES 350. Then afterwards, for everyone your ‘underlings’ gets to join, they get KES 350 and you get 100 extra.

Now here is the catch. To join, you must first pay a one-off registration fee worth 400. The company takes 50 shillings from this and you remain with 350 in your account. From here, you must get people to join to either receive more money or withdraw any of it. The minimum amount you can withdraw is KES 2000 which means you will have to lure in about 5 others to get your account going.

What’s Wrong With That?

These types of schemes waste a lot of your time and money. We all know how hard it is to get our friends to participate in our legitimate businesses now imagine pursuing them to join this scheme.

Assuming you don’t get enough people to join your scheme, you will have wasted a lot of time and at least 400 bob trying out this scheme. Assuming 100 people fall for this, that’s KES 400,000 and uncountable hours lost.

We advise you to steer clear of these scams and schemes.