iOS 13.5 Update Lets Users Unlock Their iPhones While Wearing Masks

Apple has begun rolling out the new iOS 13.5 update for iPhones worldwide. This update is particularly special as it brings one of the most sought after improvements in the time of this pandemic. Users will now be able to easily unlock their smartphones while wearing a face mask.

The American company had not developed any updates for the Face ID feature which is what users had been seeking for quite a while now. But the Face ID system will now detect that you are wearing a face mask and instantly tasks you to the passcode screen. So you will not have to wait for the phone to verify your face identity or force you to take it off.

To update your iPhone to iOS 13.5, you have to go to Settings> General> Software Update, and download the latest version. Once it’s updated, you can then test the new feature with your face mask on and see how it reacts.

Of course, this will be really helpful for iPhone X and iPhone 11 users who have struggled for a while now with no other primary option for unlocking their phones other than Face ID.

Other than this useful feature, Apple is also launching its coronavirus notification API (application program interface) built in partnership with Google. Unfortunately, this feature will not be for everyone yet as users will need their country’s or state’s government to build an app using the API in order to take advantage of the feature. The feature, according to Apple, will let users know how close they are to getting infected with the virus.