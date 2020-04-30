Latest iPhone Update Makes it Easier To Unlock Your Phone Even With a Face Mask On

Apple is looking to bring in a much-needed improvement to lock-screen authentication on the latest beta version of iOS 13. This is set to benefit iPhone users who now have to spend a majority of their time at work or outdoors wearing a face mask.

Normally if you tried to identify your face using iPhone’s Face ID while wearing a cloth or face mask, your chances of ever getting to use that phone are slim to none. Luckily, iOS will now pull up the manual passcode option after one swipe up from the bottom of the screen. The change, which is currently running on the iOS 13 trial version, will definitely be a welcome one for any iPhone user who no longer has a model with a physical home button.

The frustrations of having to unlock your phone can be well related by users of the iPhone X and iPhone 11 smartphones. With Apple’s strict security policies, the software will normally insist on trying to authenticate biometrically instead of just kicking you to the passcode screen.

This is a process that can take 10 to 15 seconds as well as numerous swipes to force iOS to let you input your code. Not only that, but the user interface design could put iPhone users at risk if they feel like they have to remove their masks just to unlock their devices. So it will be nice to see Apple make a vital change to how iOS authentication works, without necessarily undermining security.

Additionally, Apple is also altering FaceTime video calls to allow users to disable the feature where the active speaker grows larger in the asymmetric grid. Instead, this will be an opt-in feature in the FaceTime settings, and once enabled, you’ll have to tap on a person’s feed to make it prominent in the grid.