Huawei Launches New P40 Lite Smartphone With 5G Connectivity

Huawei has been busy bringing in new 5G-enabled smartphones across all its price tiers and now the P40 Lite is the latest. Of course, the P40 Lite was launched earlier this year alongside as part of the flagship P40 series but wasn’t lucky enough to have the new 5G modem featured. Being a mid-priced smartphone of the three, the phone has been speculated to be just a mere rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G that launched last month in China.

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G launched in Europe at a starting price of about KES 46,000 (EUR 399) with sales expected to begin on May 28th. The smartphone runs on EMUI 10 based on Android 10. It packs a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 16-megapixel hole-punch camera resembling the Nova 7 SE.

Beneath the chassis sits a Kirin 820 5G octa-core SoC processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage options. You do have the option to expand your storage to 256Gb even though one would rarely need to do so.

The physical look, however, is what throws a couple of people off making it identical to the Nova 7 SE. Like the Nova, the back features an S20-looking quad-camera setup. The module consists of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

All this is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that is charged via a USB-C port. Traditional audiophiles will also be lucky enough to have the good old headphone jack in place, a component that is slowly fading from existence.

What fascinates about the phone obviously is the 5G connectivity. With the P40 line-up expected to launch anytime soon in Kenya, one would certainly be eager to see these 5G models come into the market as well, even if the new-age technology is far from getting into the country yet.