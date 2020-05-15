Samsung is Reportedly Working On A Cheaper Galaxy Fold Version

Rumour has it that Samsung is on its own way to launch bring in a new model of the Galaxy Fold and it’s not a second generation. Instead, the company is reportedly working on a cheaper version dubbed, Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite. None of this may be official yet, but it is reasonable to see why such an idea would pop up.

The first-gen Galaxy Fold that launched last year didn’t have a perfect time last year in 2019 following its durability issues. But it looks like the South Korean tech giant is looking to earn a chance of redemption.

The details of the speculated device came courtesy of noted leaker Max Weinbach, who had supplied the initial rumour of a much cheaper ‘Galaxy Fold e’. According to Max, the foldable phone might start at about KES 110,000, which is much lower than 2019’s device that cost users a whopping KES 230,000 at launch.

I have some info on the Galaxy Fold Lite. -Galaxy Fold Lite 4G

-256GB storage

-Mirror Black, Mirror Purple

-Display has no UTG

-Will be equipped with a mix of 2018/19/20 parts

-outside will probably have a smaller display (not like on Fold, but more like the Z Flip) — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 12, 2020

Max Weinbach took to Twitter to follow up on his predictions but this time came with a different name, the Galaxy Fold Lite. This was alongside a few more details including a probable Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The phone might, however, not support 5G, which will be a big change from its predecessor. That is not to say that he was entirely confident about the processor.

Other specs included 256GB of storage, a small external display that will resemble that of the Galaxy Z Flip. Unfortunately, he said nothing about the memory or even the size of the main display.

If the phone is actually in Samsung’s mind, it would only be a matter of time before we get word from the manufacturer directly. And considering that all the foldable phones form the company have all launched in Kenya, we don’t expect this to be any different.

Fingers crossed!