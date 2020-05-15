Here’s How Google Plans To Block Data and Battery Draining Ads

As web browsers, we ask for very little. Most importantly, quality experience as we surf through the internet. Unfortunately, some of the ads on browsers like Google Chrome have been reported to do more than they claim to do.

In a blog post by Google, they note that these ads consume a “disproportionate share of device resources. Such as battery and network data. All without the user knowing about it.”

Google Addresses Ads Functionality

The company mentioned ads with certain irregularities. Namely

Those that mine cryptocurrency

Ads that are Poorly programmed

Unoptimized for network usage

These ads can drain battery life, saturate already strained networks, and cost you money.

In order to save users from these issues, Google has a plan to provide them with a better experience on the web. Their aim is to limit the resources a display ad can use before the user interacts with the ad.

When an ad reaches its limit, the ad’s frame will navigate to an error page. This will then inform the user that the ad has used too many resources. They provided an example of what this might look like:

Our intent with this extended rollout is to give appropriate time for ad creators and tool providers to prepare and incorporate these thresholds into their workflows. “Chrome states that it is setting the thresholds to 4MB of network data or 15 seconds of CPU usage in any 30 second period, or 60 seconds of total CPU usage. While only 0.3% of ads exceed this threshold today, they account for 27% of network data used by ads and 28% of all ad CPU usage.”

The company intends to experiment with this over the next several months. They will then launch this intervention on Chrome stable near the end of August.