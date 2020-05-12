Safaricom PLC, through its foundation of the same name, has announced its donation of e-learning tools to students from different areas in Nairobi. The donation, in partnership between, Safaricom Foundation and education NGO, Dignitas involves the donation of tablets and smartphones to student leaders and teachers from a number of schools situated in various urban slums including Kawangware and Dandora.

Speaking on the project Joseph Ogutu, chairman, Safaricom Foundation said, “The current COVID-19 crisis has disrupted day-to-day learning which has unfortunately left some students behind; especially those who cannot afford smartphones or tablets for online learning. We are trying to bridge this divide not only through philanthropy like we are doing here today but also through products such as Shupavu 291 which is in partnership with Eneza and allows for access to learning and revision content via text messages and USSD,”

These gadgets are set to help the teachers and students share education content both via SMS and through online platforms of their choice. This comes a month after the Safaricom revealed its new partnership with Eneza Education, Longhorn Publishers and Viusasa Elimu all with a goal of providing free access to online educational content.

Executive Director of Dignitas, Deborah Kimathi did add on about the project saying, “Dignitas is excited to be partnering with Safaricom Foundation during this crisis. We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive and succeed. However, many children rely on school for protection and well-being as well as learning. Our support to children in this season will protect their well-being and promote learning at home so that all children can reach their potential.”

The collaboration with Eneza Education gets students across the country to access learning content on Shupavu291, an SMS-based platform that is currently free of charge. Students from grade 4 all the way to form 4 can access it by dialling USSD *291# or texting to shortcode 20851.