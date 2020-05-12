This Spotify Feature Lets You Host a Live Shared Playlist With Your Friends

Spotify has announced and started beta testing a new feature called Group Sessions. This feature allows two or more Premium users under the same roof to share playback control with one another. Imagine having a house party and having the ability for everyone to show off their music. Used well, it will mean no more ‘nichezee hii wimbo please.’ Or… ‘Nisaidie na Aux’. You can just do it for yourself and everyone can enjoy your taste.

How To Set Up Spotify Group Sessions

Open the Spotify app on your mobile or desktop. Tap on the Now Playing bar at the bottom. Tap the Connect icon on the bottom left of the interface. (This is the same part of the app you use to stream your music to a smart speaker or another device.) You will get a cod that you can share others in your space. They can then scan to join the listening session. Once everyone has joined, you will all have joint control over what’s playing, including the ability to queue songs. If someone makes a tweak, you’ll see it reflected on your device.

Features

With this feature, you can pause, play, skip and queue songs on a playlist

Group Sessions can have up to 100 people at a time

The queue will update on everyone’s devices, and sessions will end after an hour of inactivity.

Unfortunately, this is a benefit for Premium users only. This limitation means you won’t be able to take advantage of this feature if you’re sharing a single account with someone. The feature is currently being rolled out to users across the globe.

The feature will compliment a host of new additions to Spotify’s apps throughout the last year. This includes greater functionality with Siri allowing iOS users to change, pause, and play songs on Spotify using voice commands. I hope it roles out to free users soon

too!