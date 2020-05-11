After Annoying You With ADs, YouTube Will Now Ask You To Fill Out Surveys

Video content is easily available everywhere now thanks to the likes of YouTube. The viewership is taking off and soaring to new heights and the Google-owned company is thinking of ways to maximize on this. This includes YouTube giving advertisers a few more tools to reach consumers and measure ads effectiveness on TVs.

YouTube Ads

For those none the wiser, YouTube viewership has grown dramatically on TVs in the past year and this has led to some changes. According to YouTube, watch time for live content on TVs is at a 250% increase rate globally.

People are gravitating to the new and fresh content YouTube creators put out every day. In fact, over 60 percent of signed-in viewers of YouTube on TV screens watched a video published in the last 7 days.

These numbers cover a short period. From March 11 to April 10. It’s not clear how much this was influenced by the Coronavirus pandemic and the resulting stay-at-home measures but. However, we can guess it was a definite booter.

Whatever the case, YouTube is making some changes to help advertisers navigate the streaming boom. This includes accelerating the launch of its Brand Lift measurement tool on TVs.

This means surveys are now optimized for the big screen and interactivity with a TV remote. People can easily respond or skip the survey.

The surveys will ask about which brands or products you recognize. The idea is said to measure whether YouTube ads are leading to increased recognition. They will start running in the coming weeks, and then later launch it on YouTube TV early in the third quarter of this year. It will enable marketers to make informed decisions about ad performance, and better optimize streaming campaigns in real-time