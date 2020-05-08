Safaricom Home Fibre users in the wider Kinoo area and some parts of Kilimani may have to brace themselves after a new warning message from the company about an outage come tomorrow, May 9th. Unlike previous times, customers can rest assured as the outage will be a result of scheduled maintenance.

The maintenance has been planned to begin at 11.59 PM all through Sunday, May 10 to at 5 AM. Furthermore, Safaricom has warned that the users may experience up to 30 minutes of outage during the maintenance period. This pales in comparison to the unfortunate times that customers have had previously.

“Dear customer, we shall carry out Home fiber maintenance on 9th May 2020 between 11:59 PM and 5 AM. You may experience service interruption of maximum 30 minutes,” read the message sent out to customers.

Safaricom Home Affected Regions

Despite not officially communicated, it would also be reasonable to assume that the maintenance is a part of Safaricom’s promise to ensure there are fewer chances of unexpected outages. As said last month by the company’s CEO, Peter Ndegwa, the ISP would be working to maintain digital connections at such a time when the internet bandwidth has faced a global strain.

So just maybe, more good news will come out after the Safaricom Home fiber scheduled maintenance.