It’s 2020. The year when nothing seems to shock us anymore. Well here’s something to chew on. Elon Musk, The Founder and CEO of Tesla, Space X and ‘The Boring Company’ among other things has found another way to impress the world. Elon has named his child X Æ A-12. You read it write. There is no typo there. Let’s understand where this name came from and how to pronounce it.

Elon Musk Gives His Child A Peculiar Name

On May 4th, 2020, Elon Musk and his partner Claire “Grimes” Boucher welcomed their first child together. I mean is there a better day to be born? May the Fourth Be With Him! I digress…

Musk appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, with Rogan immediately asking the question that’s troubling most of us. How to pronounce the boy’s name. He notes that his partner is the one who mostly came up with the name.

A12 is Musks contribution as he relates it to the ‘Arhangel 12’, what he terms the coolest plane ever. His other kids are named Nevada Alexander Musk, Damian Musk, Griffin Musk, Xavier Musk, Saxon Musk, and Kai Musk.

His girlfriend also explains further the meaning of the child name in a tweet.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

How To Pronounce His Name and Twitter Reaction

It’s not as hard as you might think. The couple had a lot to do with this name and as explained, here’s how to pronounce it.

“The X is just “X”, the ‘AE’ is pronounced Ash and the A-12 is just “A 12.” So, X Ash A 12.”