Threads on Twitter Will Soon Be Easier To Follow With This Update

Current Twitter conversations are easily crowded and difficult to understand. Especially when dozens of users are responding to each individual tweet in a conversation. When Kenyans on Twitter start, it’s hard to get them to stop and you might miss vital information. Fortunately, Twitter is testing with some iOS and web users a new interface to make it easier to follow threads.

Twitter Threads

A gif published by Twitter’s Support account shows the new test interface in action, with lines and indents making it much easier to see who’s responding to who in a Twitter thread.

Your conversations are the heart of Twitter, so we’re testing ways to make them easier to read and follow. Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies. They will have lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view.

The changes are an attempt to make back and forth conversations easier to read and follow. From the promotional imagery, the new conversation interface looks like a big improvement over what Twitter currently offers. We’ll have to wait to see how this ‘threads update’ stands up to the unrelenting chaos of Twitter.

Hiding Like Retweet and Reply Icon

Alongside the new interface, Twitter says it’s also experimenting with hiding the “Like,” “Retweet,” and “Reply” icons by default for replies. This move aims to allow more tweets to fit on a single screen. Testing is also ongoing with a “small group” of Twitter users on iOS and the web.

Following their recent update on warning users before they post harmful information, it looks like Twitter is doing all it can to make the experience much smoother on the platform.