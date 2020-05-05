Lenovo Expected To Launch Its First Gaming Phone With 144Hz Display

Lenovo has been the talk lately with expectations of its upcoming first gaming smartphone. Dubbed the Lenovo Legion, it has been clear to many techies and gamers alike that this phone will be packing some impressive features. But still, the phone has been quite a mystery with leaks and rumours doing rounds all over the internet.

Some of these leaks have claimed that the phone will come with the support of 90W fast charging and the high-end Snapdragon 865 SoC processor. Now, however, a new report has come out suggesting that the phone will pack a 144Hz display, dual rear cameras and two USB Type-C ports.

According to the report from XDA Developers, screenshots captured from the official marketing video also show a unique design of the phone. From the leaked images, the rear cameras can be seen near the centre of the back panel. What’s interesting though are the USB-C ports; one placed at the left along with one at the bottom.

Other than the general look. the report goes ahead to claim that the phone will come with Android 10 with Lenovo’s ZUI 12 on top. It is expected to have a full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display with a 144Hz and 270Hz touch sampling rate.

No details have been given about the phone’s RAM and storage even though you wouldn’t expect to go any lower than the current gaming phones. Of course, ASUS is the company running things when it comes to gaming phones with the ROG Phone 2 that launched last year. But it would be interesting to see what kind of rivalry Lenovo brings with its first entry into this niche yet high-end segment.

Any more details about the phone’s under-the-hood specifications and launch date will be updated in the coming weeks.