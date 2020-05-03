Redmi Note 9S Launches in Kenya With 5020 mAh Battery

As a number of companies try to resume to normal operations, launching various new devices in the Kenyan market, Xiaomi clearly doesn’t want to be left behind.

The Redmi Note 9S that launched in a number of international markets has already hit shelves in Kenya including online platforms like Jumia. The new smartphone was revealed alongside the Note 9 and Note 9 Pro at a starting price of KES 25,000 packing a decent set of under-the-hood specs.

Beneath the huge 6.67-inch FHD+ display sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Performance is also supported by a 6GB RAM with an internal storage of 128GB.

Xiaomi also chose to be quite different from the industry’s current trend with a centrally placed rear camera module. This consists of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro camera.

Additionally, a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera is included at the display’s top centre. However, do not expect high-end features like 5G connectivity are unfortunately not optional with this handset.

Luckily though, the phone comes powered by a huge 5020mAh that is juiced up via USB Type-C port with 18W charging support. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company is obviously advocating for customers to get to Jumia to purchase the handset that can then be delivered promptly.

With this model now in stock, it would be reasonable to expect more devices from the company to launch in the country. This would probably include the Redmi Note 9 Pro that is considered a better alternative but for an extra cost.