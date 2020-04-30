The Upcoming iPhone 12 Could Have a Starting Price of KES 65,000

Everyone knows that Apple has never sold a new flagship iPhone with an OLED display for under KES 100,000. But that is speculated to change soon with the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup that is expected to pack a wider range of models.

According to Jon Prosser of the YouTube Channel Front Page Tech, the new iPhone could start at an approximate price of KES 65,000 this year. On his new report, Prosser says this information comes from his same source that accurately revealed the new iPhone SE’s launch date.

So as per the predictions, the prices would be as follows:

5.4-inch iPhone 12: KES 65,00

6.1-inch iPhone 12: KES 75,000

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro: KES 107,000

6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max: KES 118,000

According to earlier claims, all four models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support. The less expensive 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models are said to have dual-lens. On the other hand, the more high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models are expected to house triple-lens rear cameras with a LiDAR scanner.

It is careful to note that these prices are merely guesses since they have not been confirmed yet by Apple. However, it would be reasonable to consider the prediction, given that they could probably become one of the best selling iPhone models ever. Let’s not forget the iPhone SE that launched at a shocking price of KES40,000 housing exactly the same specs as the iPhone 11.

The new lineup is expected to be unveiled in September, although one model might not become available to order until October or November.