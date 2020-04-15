The New iPhone SE 2 Comes With a Home Button and Costs 40K

Unfortunately, it will not be named as everyone had already started calling it. Rather, Apple chose to go with iPhone SE 2 that will be up for pre-order on April 17th. The numerous speculations about Apple bringing a new with the old home button have been confirmed.

So, yeah, the iPhone SE 2020 will be less of an iPhone 9 and more of a 2nd generation to the model of the same name released in 2016. However, released images do show it to look more like an iPhone 8. What is under the hood though will be the main difference.

It features a 4.7-inch display similar to iPhone 8 with large bezels at the bottom and top. The home button is, of course, present bringing back Touch ID. Apparently, it will be shipping in two variants; 128GB that will start at $400 (KES 40,000) and a 256GB costing $549 (KES55,000). With shipping expected to begin on April 24th, it will be available in black, red and white.

Beneath the chassis will be an A13 bionic chip, the same available on the iPhone 11 models. Apple says that the processor is set to photographic improvements to the 12MP rear camera. This is by adding features like Smart HDR and stabilisation. The 7MP front lens will also be able to do portrait mode effects but for people only.

The battery size is not confirmed yet although it will be able to support fast charging at 18W with the right adapter. Qi wireless charging is also supported with this phone if you’re one to leave off the old cables. Unfortunately, you will also have to get some wireless headphones since there is no headphone jack.

Brief water photography can also be possible as the phone comes at an IP67 rating for dust and water protection. All this will obviously be running on iOS 13 but the RAM is not announced yet. So, would you go back to the traditional iPhone but with modern specs?