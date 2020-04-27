You’ve been at home for almost two months now and we can admit that the boredom doesn’t get any easier. Well, it seems Google is trying to do its part in trying to help cure the situation by showcasing popular Google Doodle games every day.

Anyone who’s paid enough attention knows that Google has come up with a number of impressive games and minigames on its homepage. All these are usually preserved and archived on the Google Doodle blog. So, as of today April 27th, Google will be launching a new set of ten Doodles, all set to pay homage to the games made previously by the company. This is set to run for the next two weeks with a goal of encouraging people to continue staying at home.

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!

Each day will feature its own game with today set to start with popular Google Doodle game, “Coding for Carrots”. This game dates back to 2017 and will be celebrating its 50th anniversary of Logo, the first-ever programming language designed for use by children.

In the game, you’ll create simple combinations of commands that will tell your rabbit how to collect the carrots on each level. If you or your children are particularly interested in today’s throwback Doodle, consider introducing them to Scratch, a kid-oriented programming language which the game is loosely based on.

Combined with the recent decisions to make Stadia free for two months and feature Stadia on the Google.com homepage, it’s clear that Google believes that promoting gaming is one of the most effective ways to encourage people to “Stay Home. Save Lives.”