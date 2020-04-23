A Default App on iPhones May Have Exposed Users to Hackers

You do not get to hear every day about Apple being linked with security flaws and you might want to know what this is all about. Security researchers have now found the iPhone to have a severe problem in its native iOS Mail app that would render users exposed to hackers.

According to a report published by ZecOps, the flaw had never been disclosed to Apple, making it really valuable to so many attackers. The report goes ahead saying that “with high confidence that these vulnerabilities… are widely exploited in the wild in targeted attacks by an advanced threat operator(s).”

The flaw is believed to have been used to target high-profile victims, including an executive from a Japanese mobile carrier as well as “individuals from a Fortune 500 company in North America.” Currently, the firm has held back form naming of the victims for privacy purposes.

Moreover, ZecOps was unable to obtain the malicious code because it believes the hackers might have already deleted the email messages.

The technical details are available at: https://t.co/z3rHHifbTi

We will release the POCs soon — Zuk (@ihackbanme) April 22, 2020

“The attack’s scope consists of sending a specially crafted email to a victim’s mailbox enabling it to trigger the vulnerability in the context of iOS MobileMail application on iOS 12 or mailed on iOS 13,” the report reads.

All this is obviously a shock to the tech community that always dimmed the Apple ecosystem to be the most secure of all. This is mainly in comparison to Android users who are always under threat from hackers.

A recent report from Google did come out showing shocking numbers of malicious email messages sent everyday all in the name of COVID-19. This was then followed by a promise from the company to do everything possible to protect its users from falling victim.

Meanwhile, no response has been given from Apple on this report but it would certainly be interesting to see what the tech giant has to say.