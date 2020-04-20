Web Culture

UoN Partners With Telkom For Online Classes, Students On Twitter Are Not Happy

Anfernee Onamu  By
0
UoN Telkom
About a week ago, the University of Nairobi (UON) turned to online teachingAccording to the Daily Nation, the university’s vice-chancellor has met and approved an online time table and now UoN is partnering with Telkom to provide internet services for the students. However, not everyone is happy about this.

Telkom Kenya and UON Partnership

This is not the first case of a partnership between a Telco and a university. Both Daystar University and USIU have received similar deals from different telcos. The idea looks to benefit both the school and the Telco.

The students get access to the reading materials online and the Telco gets a boost on their bundle package sales so to speak. Unfortunately, there are a few implications.

  1. This move, (online learning) suggests that students in Science courses might not benefit from the programme.
  2. Lecturers at the university have since criticized the decision saying neither were they consulted nor ready.
  3. Mr Orindi, UoN director of corporate affairs, says those who will be unable to access the Internet will continue with their studies once universities re-open.

However, the move has so received negative feedback from students all over the country and beyond.

Other than having a problem with the school, it seems that most students do not want to use Telkom. They are not completely happy with the services the Telco provides.

