Coronavirus Tips: 5 Ways To Stay Safe in Kenya

The measures set by the President to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus dictate that some cities will be on a border lockdown for 21 days. This means that you will not be able to travel in and out of Nairobi and the subsequent counties. However, we can still move within the city but we still need to stay safe. Here are five tips you can implement to Stay Safe in Public against Coronavirus.

Coronavirus Tips: Stay Safe in Public

Keep your phone clean

You need to your clean your smartphone because you are never too sure where it has been or who has had it. Read this article on how to properly clean your smartphone.

You could also watch our tech cleaning guide and clean all your gadgets.

Using delivery options

The President stated that the movement of food and groceries will continue amid the lockdown in Kenya. We advise that you make use of online services and food hailing apps to get groceries and food you might require. For most of these apps, delivery is now free and convenient for most if not all of us.

Use mobile money

The use of cash is frowned upon in the country as it increases contact. We advise that you use mobile money services like M-Pesa and Airtel Money for transactions, banking apps and should you require it, make use of the loan apps available.

Shopping is not entertainment

It has been brought to our attention that people are visiting supermarkets to cure their boredom. Please note that we understand how hard it may be for some of you to be stuck at home. However, all the measures set are for your good, the good of the country and for the world. Try and stay home and let’s flatten the curve.

Wear Face mask, social distance, sanitize

