Sony Is Giving Away Two PS4 Games For Free But For a Limited Time

Sony seems to have finally stepped up and is now giving away two free games to PlayStation 4 owners. This is meant to be part of the initiative to encourage people to continue staying at home to fight the pandemic.

For this, PlayStation 4 players will be getting a digital copy of Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for free starting April 16th at 6 am Kenyan time. The free offer will then last till May 5th. Fortunately, the games will be free to keep even after then without any subscription required. The other is Knack 2 which will be free only for PS4 owners living in Germany and China.

Sony already gives free offers to PlayStation Plus subscribers every month. But this will be available to all users, regardless of having an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

On the dark side though, Sony has warned players that these game downloads are prone to take much longer than usual. With the global strain on the internet bandwidth, Sony did announce that it would be slowing down game speeds to help preserve access for everyone.

The initiative comes alongside a $10 million pledge to help fund independent game developers going through financial hardships. With every industry clearly affected, gaming development has surely slowed down with many of the games expected to be released this year being pushed much further.

And with lockdown, these developers have also been forced to shut down their offices and studios.

“Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing,” said Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO, Jim Ryan.