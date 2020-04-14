Mobile Loan Apps No Longer Allowed To Blacklist Defaulters on CRBs

The novel Coronavirus has pushed a lot of Kenyans to a really tight financial corner. Fortunately for them, it looks like The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has a silver lining in play for them. The CBK has approved new regulations intended to strengthen Kenya’s Credit Information Sharing System (CIS). In a press release by the CBK, they state that they seek to enhance consumer protection for borrowers and ensure the sustainability of the CIS. This includes delisting loan defaulters from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Press release: Publication of the Credit Reference Bureau Regulations, 2020 and Additional Measures on Credit Information Sharing pic.twitter.com/9bWiqdnaie — Central Bank of Kenya (@CBKKenya) April 14, 2020

Revised CRB Loan Regulations

The CRB regulations provide a framework for the exchange of borrowers’ credit information between:

Commercial banks

Microfinance banks

Savings and Credits Societies (SACCOs)

Here are some of the noteworthy amendments to regulations of the (CRB). This is a move in a bid to bridge the information gap about borrower’s creditworthiness.