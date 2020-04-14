Mobile Loan Apps No Longer Allowed To Blacklist Defaulters on CRBs

The novel Coronavirus has pushed a lot of Kenyans to a really tight financial corner. Fortunately for them, it looks like The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has a silver lining in play for them. The CBK has approved new regulations intended to strengthen Kenya’s Credit Information Sharing System (CIS). In a press release by the CBK, they state that they seek to enhance consumer protection for borrowers and ensure the sustainability of the CIS. This includes delisting loan defaulters from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).
Press release: Publication of the Credit Reference Bureau Regulations, 2020 and Additional Measures on Credit Information Sharing pic.twitter.com/9bWiqdnaie
— Central Bank of Kenya (@CBKKenya) April 14, 2020
Revised CRB Loan Regulations
The CRB regulations provide a framework for the exchange of borrowers’ credit information between:
- Commercial banks
- Microfinance banks
- Savings and Credits Societies (SACCOs)
Here are some of the noteworthy amendments to regulations of the (CRB). This is a move in a bid to bridge the information gap about borrower’s creditworthiness.
- Mobile loan apps will no longer list people on CRBs. This is due to numerous complaints about misuse of the CIS by loan apps.
- CBK SETS Sh1,000 as the minimum threshold for negative credit information submitted by CRBs.
- Anyone with a defaulted loan of below Kes 1000 has been delisted from the CRB. Subsequently, no financial institution is going to list anyone who has defaulted as long as the loan is below Kes 1000.
- First time CRB clearance certificates will be provided by CRBs at no charge.
- Loans that fall in areas from April 1 to September 30, 2020, will not lead to blacklisting of the borrower on CRB. Their aim is to shield borrowers from the adverse impact of the novel Coronavirus.
