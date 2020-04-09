Asus Launches The Most Expensive 2-in-1 Laptop For Students

Most companies release a laptop and a tablet on the side. Rarely do they do both. Well, Asus has a couple of new Flip models to sell you. Their latest model is the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 Spec Sheet Central Processing Unit – CPU

Intel Core i7-10510U Core i5-10210U Core i3-10110U



Graphics Processing Unit – GPU

Intel UHD Graphics

Display

14.0 Inch, Full HD (1920 x 1080), IPS display

HDD/SSD

512GB SSD

RAM

up to 16GB

OS

Chrome OS

Dimensions

320 x 206 x 13.8 mm (12.60″ x 8.11″ x 0.54″)

Weight

1.10 kg

Ports and connectivity 2x USB Type-C 3.1 (3.1 Gen 2), DisplayPort, Sleep and Charge

3.1 (3.1 Gen 2), DisplayPort, Sleep and Charge Card reader microSD

microSD Wi-Fi 802.11ax

802.11ax Bluetooth 5.0

5.0 Audio jack 3.5 mm combo Features Fingerprint reader

Web camera (HD)

(HD) Backlit keyboard

Microphone

Speakers (4x)

(4x) Optical drive

What Makes This Laptop Stand Out

Build Quality The chassis is magnesium alloy and available in either Aerogel White or Transparent Silver. Asus claims it’s one of the thinnest and lightest 14-inch Chromebooks available.

The fact that it can double as a tablet should also help consumers get past the high price. That also compliments the integrated finer-print sensor and four omnidirectional speakers certified by Harman Kardon.

Value For Money

Asus introduced two new 2-in-1 Flip C436 models this week to its Chromebook lineup. They certainly aren’t cheap, though. The cheaper of the two models costs $799.

Inside is a Core i3-10110U, 8GB of DDR3 RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The 42Whr battery is meant to get you a very respectable 12 hours from a full charge.

If you want a 2-in-1 Chromebook with more performance, the $999 C436 may be worth the extra money. It’s mostly the same as the cheaper model but upgrades the processor.

It comes with a to a Core i5-10210 and there’s also 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

What We Didn’t Like