Asus Launches The Most Expensive 2-in-1 Laptop For Students

Most companies release a laptop and a tablet on the side. Rarely do they do both. Well, Asus has a couple of new Flip models to sell you. Their latest model is the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436.
ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 Spec SheetCentral Processing Unit – CPU
- Intel Core i7-10510U
- Core i5-10210U
- Core i3-10110U
Graphics Processing Unit – GPU
- Intel UHD Graphics
Display
- 14.0 Inch, Full HD (1920 x 1080), IPS display
HDD/SSD
- 512GB SSD
RAM
- up to 16GB
OS
- Chrome OS
Dimensions
- 320 x 206 x 13.8 mm (12.60″ x 8.11″ x 0.54″)
Weight
- 1.10 kg
What Makes This Laptop Stand Out
Build QualityThe chassis is magnesium alloy and available in either Aerogel White or Transparent Silver. Asus claims it’s one of the thinnest and lightest 14-inch Chromebooks available.
The fact that it can double as a tablet should also help consumers get past the high price. That also compliments the integrated finer-print sensor and four omnidirectional speakers certified by Harman Kardon.
Value For Money
Asus introduced two new 2-in-1 Flip C436 models this week to its Chromebook lineup. They certainly aren’t cheap, though. The cheaper of the two models costs $799.
Inside is a Core i3-10110U, 8GB of DDR3 RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The 42Whr battery is meant to get you a very respectable 12 hours from a full charge.
If you want a 2-in-1 Chromebook with more performance, the $999 C436 may be worth the extra money. It’s mostly the same as the cheaper model but upgrades the processor.
It comes with a to a Core i5-10210 and there’s also 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
What We Didn’t Like
That, coupled with no HDMI port or LTE option, and the battery life not delivering on that 12-hour promise is a real bummer. Nevertheless, it’s a good choice if you want a new Chromebook.
Comments