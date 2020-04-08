Quarantine has the world doing a lot of new things but this seems to be one of the most outstanding. Tory Lanez had the most popular show on Instagram called Quarantine Radio and now it’s gone, temporarily.

Tory Lanez Quarantine Radio

This is a stream that Tory Lanez started to entertain the masses in quarantine. So, how popular is it? 5 minutes into the Quarantine Radio live stream, he had 80,ooo viewers.

This includes MTV and a myriad of other celebrities like Wiz Khalifa, Justin Beiber and Chris Brown. In 10 minutes, he doubled his tally to 170k. By the end of the stream, he had over 350,000 viewers worldwide.

This of course spiked interest from the IG community. 30-40 minutes into the stream, he started sharing the stream with other users who then portrayed the explicit content that got him shut down.

Why Was He Shut Down

It seems that IG blocked his live stream due to the nudity and explicit content that was happening – especially last night. We won’t explain exactly what happened but if you’d like to watch it, the whole stream is still up on his Instagram page and on Youtube as well.

The explicit content included nudity, drugs (weed) and foul language. With the IG minimum age is being 13 it’s feared that many minors might have been exposed to 18+ content.

However, here’s a short clip as to why he was shut down.

This was when Mark Zuckerberg knew Tory Lanez had to be stopped pic.twitter.com/pwCGosf2AM — Kaybest (@kaybest__) April 8, 2020

Action Blocked

Fans will have to wait at least a week before the next instalment of Quarantine Radio. Following Instagram policies, the Quarantine Radio was shut down until the 14th of April.

Based on previous use of this feature, your account has been temporarily blocked from taking this action. We restrict certain content and actions to protect our communit https://www.instagram.com/p/B-seUSLAPPN/?utm_source=ig_embed

After being cut off he made another account, specifically for the Quarantine Radio. He got to 100k subscribers and Instagram shut him down again.

In spite of seemingly losing the battle, Tory lanes managed to create a huge following. He gained at least 1.5 million more followers. He now stands at a total of 7.5 million followers on Instagram.

Tory Lanez has gained 1.5 million followers on IG since he started Quarantine Radio pic.twitter.com/U7mE7KTJcf — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) April 8, 2020

Lanez has since launched the hashtag #FreeTory in an attempt to speed up Quarantine Radio’s return.