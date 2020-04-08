Facebook Has A New App To Help Couples Get Through While In Isolation

One of the best parts of being in a relationship is private messages. Especially the pics and goofy I-hope-no-one-finds-out-about-this moments that only you two share. Facebook is working on an app to help couples get by in these trying times.
Stay ‘Tuned’
Its experiment-oriented NPE Team has released ‘Tuned’, an iPhone “private space” meant solely for couples. It revolves around a scrapbook-like feed where you can share notes, photos, cards and voice clips.
You can also send Spotify songs that remind you of your sweetie, or even share your mood if you need a pick-me-up.
How The ‘Facebook Couples’ App Works
You add your partner through their phone number. You won’t have to worry about people intruding on your space, then, although Tuned adheres to Facebook policies that allow using data for ad targeting.
Apptopia told The Information that Tuned is currently available only in the US and Canada. With that said, we wouldn’t count on this living forever.
Although the NPE Team has been releasing a flurry of experimental apps as of late, Facebook has a habit of shutting down apps if it thinks they’ve run out of steam.
Here Are Four Other Apps That Can Keep The Fire Burning
As we wait for this one to be released to the rest of the world, you can try out these others and see if you can rekindle that spark
BETWEEN – Memories App
The Between app is actually like several apps in one to suit all your romantic needs. Between allows you to keep a shared calendar with special dates and send romantic messages to each other.
You can even store memorable photos and videos. Keep the privacy of your relationship between (pun intended) you and your partner. Yes, it’s available on the Play Store.
Raft
It’s a calendar app that syncs schedules with your partner — as well as friends if you choose — and makes it easier to see everyone’s plans in colour-coded calendars.
Love Nudge
Love Nudge, the official app of the 5 Love Languages, puts the concept of the love languages to work to create healthy habits in a relationship. Through exchanging playful nudges, setting goals, and tracking activities, Love Nudge helps couples learn how to cater to each other’s needs to sustain a supportive relationship.
Honey Due
Honeydue is the go-to personal finance app for you and your partner. Track your bank balances, bills, and spending together in one place.
