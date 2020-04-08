Facebook Has A New App To Help Couples Get Through While In Isolation

Apptopia told The Information that Tuned is currently available only in the US and Canada. With that said, we wouldn’t count on this living forever.

Although the NPE Team has been releasing a flurry of experimental apps as of late, Facebook has a habit of shutting down apps if it thinks they’ve run out of steam.

Here Are Four Other Apps That Can Keep The Fire Burning

As we wait for this one to be released to the rest of the world, you can try out these others and see if you can rekindle that spark

BETWEEN – Memories App

The Between app is actually like several apps in one to suit all your romantic needs. Between allows you to keep a shared calendar with special dates and send romantic messages to each other.

You can even store memorable photos and videos. Keep the privacy of your relationship between (pun intended) you and your partner. Yes, it’s available on the Play Store.

Raft

It’s a calendar app that syncs schedules with your partner — as well as friends if you choose — and makes it easier to see everyone’s plans in colour-coded calendars.

Love Nudge

Love Nudge, the official app of the 5 Love Languages, puts the concept of the love languages to work to create healthy habits in a relationship. Through exchanging playful nudges, setting goals, and tracking activities, Love Nudge helps couples learn how to cater to each other’s needs to sustain a supportive relationship.

Honey Due

Honeydue is the go-to personal finance app for you and your partner. Track your bank balances, bills, and spending together in one place.