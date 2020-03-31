Microsoft Office 365 Gets Rebranded With New Monthly Charges As Low A KES 160

You would think that will all this boredom and demand for entertainment, a company like Microsoft would join the others in making some kind of social media platform. But it seems the software company’s priorities lie toward professional productivity with the rebrand of the Office 365 service.

The multi-software subscription package will now be called Microsoft 365. It was unveiled to consist of two new subscriptions; Personal and Family. These are designed to replace as well as enhance existing Office 365 consumer plans. For starters, they will be way cheaper with the Personal plan priced at KES 700 per month. The Family bundle will cost about KES 1000 month for a group of up to six people.

On average, this means that each one of you can pay as low as KES 165 if you choose to take the Family plan with friends or colleagues. Of course, this seems like a rather good deal considering how much Kenyans depend on cracked files that get to limit on some important features.

Set for release on April 21st, the new service will be packing a number of new features for each software. All subscribers will have access to the Editor feature of Word, a more advanced proofing service than your regular grammar and spell checker.

Editor is meant to do things like improving your writing by flagging words that are used too frequently or teach you phrases to improve your writing style. More to that is affordable access to OneDrive cloud storage to store all your excess files. This will also come alongside an exclusive access to more than 200 new templates on Excel, PowerPoint and Word. You will also be able to get thousands of images and videos from Getty Images. Microsoft is also bundling in 300 new fonts and 2,800 new icons for use across Office.

The new Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions are clear evidence of the company’s recent direction. It would although be interesting to see Microsoft a new Apple Music competitor or something to take on TikTok.