Best Practices To Prevent Eye Strain and Fatigue While Working From Home

Now that people are working from home, lots of time is spent looking at screens and that could cause eye strain. It could be your phone, tablet, laptop or TV. The problem lies in the fact that there’s no break from when you sit down to when you finally get up.

Your health is important. So let’s understand this and how we can prevent it.

Eye Strain While Working From Home

Eye Strain/ Computer Vision Syndrome

Perhaps when you were growing up, your parents limited the amount of television you watched because they thought it would hurt your eyes. African parents are too guilty of this one. Personally, everything that went wrong was because of ‘uko kwa hio simu sana‘ (you spend too much time on your phone).

Either I didn’t finish my homework, or I lost something. It was all due to the phone. There’s a time I got a stomach ache and somehow it was roped into using my phone. I thought that was a bit extreme but It was and is taboo to argue with your mother so I refrained from declining the claims.

It’s only natural then that some of you warned your own children to not to do the same. According to experts, staring at the computer, tablet, and smartphone screens will not permanently damage your eyesight. However, doing so can cause some bothersome side effects. Most notably computer vision syndrome (also called digital eye strain).

The most common signs of Computer Vision Syndrome include:

Eyestrain

Headaches

Blurred vision

Dry eyes

Neck and shoulder pain

You could also suffer from glare. Simply put, glare occurs when too much light enters your eye and interferes with your eye’s ability to manage it.

If you suffer from any of these symptoms, follow these few steps the next time you sit down to work.

Prevention Tips

Follow the 20-20-20 rule by taking a 20-second break to view objects 20 feet away every 20 minutes. REMEMBER TO BLINK! Doing so cleanses the eyes with naturally therapeutic fluids. Set up computer screens so they are in the correct position in relation to your eyes. The top of the screen should be in line with eye level and placed about 18-30 inches from where you’re sitting. Tilt the screen back slightly – about 10 to 15 degrees depending on individual preference. Maintaining this downward angle reduces the stress on eye muscles and also helps prevent glares from ceiling lights. Balance the brightness of the computer screen to that of the room. Adjust desk lamps and window blinds so light does not shine directly on the screen. Glare screens can also eliminate this problem. Clean your computer screen regularly to avoid static and dust buildup. This can obscure screen clarity and cause eye irritation.

Also, regular short breaks can help to keep you energized and focused. Try setting a countdown timer while you do an hour of work. When the alarm goes off, reward yourself with a five- or 10-minute break. You could make coffee or get some fresh air. It’s vital that you get out of your chair during the day.