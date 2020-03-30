Web Culture

This Influencer Got Coronavirus After Licking A Toilet Seat

Anfernee Onamu  By
0
Influencer
The novel Coronavirus is a global pandemic and whatever happens from now until the end of this disease should be taken as seriously as possible. Hence the curfews and the lockdowns in countries around the world.  However, the internet does not sleep and an influencer, actually influencers, have taken the time to create what we call COVIDIOT content.

Some influencers were noted to be licking toilet seats in what they called the “coronavirus challenge.” This is all happening while most people in the world are religiously washing their hands? What A World Right?

Influencer Gets Coronavirus

Well, one of the influencers who did it claims that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 21-year-old American, Larz, announced this on his now-suspended Twitter account on March 25. He later uploaded the same post to Instagram.

In his coronavirus challenge video, Larz walks into a public restroom, enters one of the stalls, and licks the toilet seat twice.

The Response Wasn’t Too Forgiving

Followers tore Larz apart in the comments section, with some blaming him for catching the illness. Others called him a “volunteer” for natural selection.

Another person was also filmed licking a subway rod in NewYork.

However, Larz didn’t actually show any receipts, so it’s still unknown if he really contracted the coronavirus after licking a toilet seat. Larz was already a fan of licking things in public, even before COVID-19 became a pandemic.

Also Read:  Kenyan Uber Drivers Survive On One Trip Per Day As COVID-19 Cuts Passengers

He previously appeared on the talk show Dr. Phil after going viral for licking a tub of ice cream in a supermarket and putting it back on the shelf. Fellow influencer Bameron Kall, also an ice cream-licker, told Dr. Phil that he “wanted to show how easy it is to go viral.”

Is Generation Z The Problem?

I think Elcabbage has a point here. The introduction of social media has brought a lot to light in terms of certain behaviours we have. An influencer, Ava Louise, said she started the coronavirus challenge because she “fucking hates old people”.

She later claimed that she monetised the viral video, but TikTok took it down. Unlike Larz, Louise seems fine and appears to show no remorse for having perpetuated a dangerous act.

The need for social approval has led people to do the stupidest things just because of ‘clout’. We need to take this disease a bit more seriously. Stay home, stay safe and don’t be a Covidiot.

