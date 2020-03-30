This Influencer Got Coronavirus After Licking A Toilet Seat

The novel Coronavirus is a global pandemic and whatever happens from now until the end of this disease should be taken as seriously as possible. Hence the curfews and the lockdowns in countries around the world. However, the internet does not sleep and an influencer, actually influencers, have taken the time to create what we call COVIDIOT content.

Some influencers were noted to be licking toilet seats in what they called the “coronavirus challenge.” This is all happening while most people in the world are religiously washing their hands? What A World Right?

Influencer Gets Coronavirus

Well, one of the influencers who did it claims that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 21-year-old American, Larz, announced this on his now-suspended Twitter account on March 25. He later uploaded the same post to Instagram.

This influencer right here went on a roll licking public toilet 🚽 for the corona virus challenge! Well he played a stupid game and won a stupid prize! #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/y5iNBNE2zF — Andy (@andeeblayz) March 26, 2020

In his coronavirus challenge video, Larz walks into a public restroom, enters one of the stalls, and licks the toilet seat twice.

A man who filmed himself licking a toilet bowl in the ' #coronavirus challenge' is now reportedly ill in hospital with the deadly disease. ➡️https://t.co/9Kg3gCi4vZ pic.twitter.com/fmFGfAivdS — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) March 25, 2020

The Response Wasn’t Too Forgiving

Followers tore Larz apart in the comments section, with some blaming him for catching the illness. Others called him a “volunteer” for natural selection.

Another person was also filmed licking a subway rod in NewYork.

This 'Moron' who licked newyork subway rod in '#CoronaVirusChallenge ' now in hospital with #Coronavirus The so-called 'coronavirus challenge' began after few TikTok international influencers shared clips of themselves licking toilet seats in public places pic.twitter.com/CT8wmGX3eI — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) March 25, 2020

However, Larz didn’t actually show any receipts, so it’s still unknown if he really contracted the coronavirus after licking a toilet seat. Larz was already a fan of licking things in public, even before COVID-19 became a pandemic.

He previously appeared on the talk show Dr. Phil after going viral for licking a tub of ice cream in a supermarket and putting it back on the shelf. Fellow influencer Bameron Kall, also an ice cream-licker, told Dr. Phil that he “wanted to show how easy it is to go viral.”

Is Generation Z The Problem?

All generations do incredibly stupid things, but Millennials and Gen Z were the first to put the stupid things they did online for everyone to see. — El Cabbage 🌊 (@AlCabbage045) March 25, 2020

I think Elcabbage has a point here. The introduction of social media has brought a lot to light in terms of certain behaviours we have. An influencer, Ava Louise, said she started the coronavirus challenge because she “fucking hates old people”.

Toilet seat licking is definitely not the move during a virus outbreak.https://t.co/2LUFYMEzWZ — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) March 23, 2020

She later claimed that she monetised the viral video, but TikTok took it down. Unlike Larz, Louise seems fine and appears to show no remorse for having perpetuated a dangerous act.

Let’s just say it like it is…Who in their right mind would lick a toilet seat, even if there wasn’t a coronavirus, that’s just ridiculously stupid and disgusting there is something not right with a persons brain that would do that!!! — BK (@TeneylJade) March 23, 2020

The need for social approval has led people to do the stupidest things just because of ‘clout’. We need to take this disease a bit more seriously. Stay home, stay safe and don’t be a Covidiot.