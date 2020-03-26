Top 5 Best Antivirus Softwares in 2020

Protecting your laptop or PC from viruses has become a priority for desktop and laptop users. We hold so much vital information on our devices that we need to be heavily protected. The best way to do this is to equip yourself with an antivirus. Here are some of the best in the market today.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019

Bitdefender Antivirus tends to be reliable and accurate in its virus detecting. Boasting web filtering to block access to malicious sites, as well as a secure browser. It keeps your online banking and shopping transactions safe. Plus, there’s a password manager which auto-completes credit card details in web forms. It also scores high for its excellent anti-phishing module, which alerts you to malicious links in your search engine results. It also blocks access to dangerous sites.

This program does have some weaknesses which include only protecting three devices without additional licenses. Also, this program only works on Windows 10 devices. It is also resource-intensive when running, which is a downside for older and less robust systems.

The annual subscription includes automatic upgrades throughout the year for Kes 3,500

Norton Antivirus Plus

This is a top-quality malware hunter that can automatically protect your PC all on its own. Norton touts plenty of tweaks, options and settings for those who require them, not to mention features like a handy URL blocker, which keeps you away from malicious websites.

If you’re more of a hands-on type, you can easily run scans on-demand or even set up and save custom scans to check just the areas you need. Even schedule them to run at a particular time, but only if your system is idle, and it’s not running on battery power.

However, browser extensions can be unreliable. It goes for about Kes 4,000 per year.

Webroot SecureAnywhere

Tiny, speedy Webroot SecureAnywhere AntiVirus keeps a light touch on your system’s resources. Webroot SecureAnywhere AntiVirus takes the lighter approach to antivirus software. Their program is a tiny 2 MB download, and has no need for bulky signature updates, making this ideal for folks with a slower internet connection. A great plus of this small software is that it runs really fast, and won’t bog even an older system down.

While the program is small, the protection is still plentiful, able to meet all the malware threat. The annual subscription is an affordable Kes 2,000 which protects a single device.

F-Secure

These tools include banking protection for the safest online shopping, and safety tools that are family centred. Another useful feature looking beyond your Windows computer is a locator for the loss of your Android or iOS mobile device, Additionally, if the device can’t be found, there is the option to remotely lock or delete it which at least keeps the data safe.

The annual subscription of F-Secure Antivirus SAFE runs Kes 3,500 for protection of up to 3 devices.

Kaspersky Antivirus

For those that seek more of just antivirus protection, and not a full security suite, that, Kaspersky Anti-Virus is worth a serious look. A side benefit of this approach is that it keeps the cost more affordable, as this program is Kes 3,000 for the annual subscription.

Rather than focusing on too many peripheral features, Kaspersky Anti-Virus hones in on the basics of malware prevention and detection and does them well indeed. Features include blocking of malicious URLs via web filtering, antivirus scanning for threat removal and detection, and smart monitoring technology to find malware before it brings down your system.

A few notable mentions worth trying as well include: