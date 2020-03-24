Public WiFi Hotspots in Nairobi To Keep You Connected

More and more Kenyans are being forced to isolate at their homes during this ongoing pandemic. Many of us then have to work from our couches.

But not everyone can get to afford the posh lifestyle of having a private internet connection. Whether it is for regular entertainment or for work, we all want that WiFi. We can choose to buy data bundles every day but even that is a little strenuous financially.

Luckily though, a couple of companies have been coming up with ways to give Kenyans affordable access to the internet. One has been through cheaper home broadband packages and the other is public WiFi hotspots.

This, of course, does not give you the excuse to move out in search of the spots as there are various apps you can use to trace them. Some of the spots also have connections that are strong enough to reach your home. That is if you’re lucky enough to be living near one.

Either way, here are some that you can check out:

Poa! Internet Kenya

This is a proprietary internet service provider that works in partnership with Spanish vendor, Fon to provide readily accessible internet.

The company is known for its numerous public WiFi hotspots situated in different places around Nairobi and beyond. Poa! claims coverage in Kibera, Kabiria, Jamhuri, Kawangware, Kangemi, Kiambu Town, Ting’ang’a, Kirigiti, Githunguri, Ndumberi, Kikuyu, Racecourse/Dagoretti, Kinoo, Uthiru, Kikuyu, Muthama, Waithaka, Kariobangi, Dandora, Lucky Summer, Kahawa, Mwiki, Kasarani, Huruma & Githurai.

To access, you, of course, have to sign up with them either on their official site or through their app, free on Google Play Store. The rates currently stand at:

– KES 10 per hour

– KES 50 per day

– KES 530 per week

– KES 1500 per month

The disadvantage with Poa! Internet is that they are not currently found beyond these places which is a bummer for anyone that doesn’t live in any of these areas. The provider also gives home broadband services at only one package whose offers are:

– KES 2000 installation fee

– KES 1500 monthly fee

– Up to speeds of 4Mbps

– Free access to over 3000 public WiFi hotspots

Moja WiFi

By now, you must have already seen this company’s logo in so many public service vehicles. The brand runs under software company, BRCK, and also claims over 3000 public WiFi hotspots. Most of these hotspots are mainly located in Dagoretti and Kawangware that can be found on the company’s official site.

Dagoretti

– Amani Interiors

– Liquor Spot

– Wamso Beauty Shop

– Bilals Movies

– Biz First LTD

– Fahsam Connection

– Jolly Glass And Electronic

– Sandstone Master Builders

– SimplicityB

Alingo Plaza (Kawangware)

– Almo Signs

– Bettika Mpesa

– Deez Ent

– Fortune Bookshop

– Hosanna Mobile Repair

– Joag Pharmacy

– Joytech Communications

– Lafame Jonour

– Marto Electronics

– Meluz Enterprises

– Moyaz Kinyozi

– Pekin Agencies

– Quest Movies

– Rayjay Beauty

– Rhishtan Chemist

– SK Phone Repair

– Slims Hair And Beauty Salon

– Suki Bookshop

– Tims Entertainment

Unlike Poa!, Moja is completely free to use, subscribers will only be subjected to a number of ads and surveys for continuous access to the service.

Locating them even further is easier through a couple of maps that you can download on the Google Play Store. The main bummer with this is the lack of diversity as well for anyone not living in any of these areas.

*This list will be up for update as soon as we discover any other internet service providers.