SafeBoda Food is now Available in Kenya

Feeling hungry and looking for some local food to eat? Safeboda just added the Food feature on their app in Kenya. With this feature, you can now order food from local restaurants in Nairobi.

SafeBoda Food Is Available Kenya

The new food delivery app allows users to select a restaurant, choose their meal, pay Cash on Delivery or use your Cashless wallet and track their order.

For as little as KES. 200, you can get your local fix of Chapo Madondo ugali-dry fry or Ugali Fish Rolex. The service is currently only in Kilimani, Parklands, Kileleshwa and Nairobi West. They are however looking to expand to other areas.

How To Order Food Using Jumia Food

Update your app to the latest version.

The food option will be available in the middle of Ride and Deliver Package.

Tap on the Food option and it will direct you to a different page with more features.

Tap on Order Food

SafeBoda will then give you a list of restaurants to choose from.

Proceed to order.

What Do We Think About This?

The feature was launched in Uganda a few months ago and now it is here in Kenya. This comes amidst their strike and it comes as a shock to me how they are still in service. They have probably decided to move on with their plans despite all that is going on.

They have joined the likes of Jumia Food, Glovo and Uber Eats in the fight to take over the food delivery business in Kenya. As a tech media house, we encourage innovation and new developments. They could be the ones to boost local businesses in the country but we can’t be too sure yet. We will wait and see how this new feature works in Kenya.

How excited are you about this new feature? Have you tried it? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.