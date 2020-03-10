The Huawei Y6s Is Available In Retail Stores. Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Huawei has officially launched Huawei Y6s in the market that will be retailing at Kshs 13,999. This follows two weeks of pre-orders that saw over 1000 phones booked by consumers. This is the first budget phone to be introduced in this market following the launch of its predecessor Huawei Y6 Prime.

The Y6s, An Affordable Huawei

Huawei has had its fair share of the market in the smartphone industry. They have produced both flagships, mid-range and budget smartphones. Here’s another budget smartphone to help pust=h their ‘affordability’ agenda.

Speaking of the new device, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim said,

“The introduction of the Huawei Y6s in the market is part of our strategy to target users looking for a budget device. We are keen at ensuring that we provide devices that meet the needs of these consumers. We are seeking partnerships with lenders and partners who resonate with our brand ethos. This is so that we ensure every Kenyan can afford a Huawei Device without any challenges. We are planning to strategize our brand positioning in the market so as reach consumers at their doorsteps.” He concluded.

Let’s recap the Specifications:

Display: 6.09-inch (720×1560)

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

Front Camera: 8MP

Rear Camera: 13MP

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Battery Capacity: 3020mAh

OS: Android 9

Budget smartphones are getting better and better and that just brings the competition up to the big leagues. Things couldn’t be going better for Huawei who are getting closer to setting a deal with Google to work together again. For now, we wait and see what’s in store for Huawei.