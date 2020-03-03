Safaricom has revised its PostPay offering to give customers more value. The new PostPay product not only brings with it new prices and more data but it also introduces a new way to sign up for PostPay.

Traditionally, PostPay has always been thought to be an exclusive class for business professionals but as times changed, more and more people have been roped in on the value of not having to purchase airtime to make calls or browse.

PostPay

With the new PostPay, here’s what Safaricom is offering subscribers:

KES 1,000 KES 2,000 KES 3,000 KES 5,000 KES 10,000 5GB Data 15GB Data 25GB Data Unlimited Data Unlimited Data 400 Minutes 1000 Minutes 1500 Minutes 2500 Minutes Unlimited Calls Unlimited SMS Unlimited SMS Unlimited SMS Unlimited SMS Unlimited SMS

The data bundles and minutes have no expiry date and will be rolled over to the next month when you renew the plan. Interestingly, under the new Safaricom PostPay offering, the minutes attached to each plan are usable for both local and international calls to all networks.

For international calls, you will be able to use the minutes to place calls to the USA, China, Canada and India, with the telco promising more countries later on.

How To Enrol

To enrol to the new PostPay, you will be required to dial *544# and select option 4 to Join PostPay or just use MySafaricom app to do so.

You also have the option to subscribe to the PostPay tariff without selecting a plan, which means that you will be charged at KES 4.30 for your calls and data used and you will receive a bill at the end of your 30 days period.

With this method, you can also set a maximum limit to prevent your bill from going beyond a certain amount of money.

Device Financing

Speaking during the unveiling of the new PostPay, Safaricom Chief Customer Officer, Sylvia Mulinge revealed that the telco is working on a device financing model for PostPay subscribers.

“We have big surprises for our PostPay customers in the near future where we plan to offer additional destinations for international calling and also unveil a device financing model where customers can get a device as part of their PostPay plan,” she said.

This will mean that Kenyans will be able to purchase phones on a contract like it’s done in the western world. There’s little detail to how this will work but we hope flagship phones will be involved.